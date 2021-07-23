Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,000 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.81% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

In other Hudson Executive Investment news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HEC opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.