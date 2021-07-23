Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $146.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $149.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.