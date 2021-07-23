Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $146.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $149.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
