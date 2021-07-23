Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

