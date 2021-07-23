Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

