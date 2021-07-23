Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

