Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 30,209 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 694.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of GATX worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GATX by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GATX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GATX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

