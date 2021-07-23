Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 70,049 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 372.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of PROG worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,215,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PROG by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

