Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 70,743 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 556.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

