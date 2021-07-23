Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

SBNY opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

