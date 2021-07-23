Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $120.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

