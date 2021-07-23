Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 16,230 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

