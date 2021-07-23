Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,822 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $239.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

