Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 29,041 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $291.99. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

