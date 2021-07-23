Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 33,604 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 33,604 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $10,327,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,513,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 443,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE opened at $160.03 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

