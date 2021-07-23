Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 75,901 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,901 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amcor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 585,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.