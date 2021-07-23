Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.19 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

