Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.71 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $214.94 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.