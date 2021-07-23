Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 364,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTOCU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,276,000.

Shares of DTOCU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

