Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in NRG Energy by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

