Tudor Pickering Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,942. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.