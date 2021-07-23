Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SHIP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.18 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.11.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.