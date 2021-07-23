Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

