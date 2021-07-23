TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $59,146.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,608,633,053 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

