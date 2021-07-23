Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total value of $14,497,560.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00.

TWLO traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.84. 1,007,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,816. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

