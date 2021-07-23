Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Twilio worth $109,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.96. 36,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,590. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $29,116,591. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

