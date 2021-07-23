Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,309 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.63% of Twist Bioscience worth $37,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,347,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,984 shares of company stock worth $14,029,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

