Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 361,470 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of Twitter worth $60,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,830,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.49.

NYSE TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

