Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 428,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

