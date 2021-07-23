Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.97.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

