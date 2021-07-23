Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.49.

Twitter stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Twitter by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Twitter by 103.3% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

