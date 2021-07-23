Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

TWTR traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 428,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,747. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

