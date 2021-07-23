Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.62. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,077,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,745,000 after buying an additional 16,496,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,938,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,906,000 after buying an additional 9,067,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

