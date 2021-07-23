Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.57, but opened at $73.24. Twitter shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 312,687 shares.

The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

