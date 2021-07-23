Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 443.50 ($5.79). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.72), with a volume of 217,724 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYMN shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,438.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £858.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.03.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

