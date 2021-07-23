Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0758

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $673,948.93 and approximately $6,972.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

