U.K. Spac (LON:SPC) Trading Up 2.7%

U.K. Spac Plc (LON:SPC)’s share price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 6,320,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,063,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 22.42 and a current ratio of 22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

U.K. Spac Company Profile (LON:SPC)

U.K. Spac Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. It is involved in the supply of fit-out services, including the supply and installation of flooring systems to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

