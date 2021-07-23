Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $720,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,672,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.