Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.03 million and $472,432.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00272338 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000768 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.