UBS Group Raises SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,450

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSE. upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,602.14 ($20.93).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,510.50 ($19.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,530.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

