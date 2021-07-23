UBS Group Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $69.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.41.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62. Twitter has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

