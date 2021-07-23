UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABB by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $1,957,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.