UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.02.

Givaudan stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.89. 10,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

