UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Bankinter stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

