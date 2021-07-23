UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCB stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.