UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCBJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCBJY opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.