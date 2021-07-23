Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULE. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 3,285.58 ($42.93) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

