Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,330.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and last traded at GBX 3,290 ($42.98), with a volume of 106572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULE shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,369.38 ($30.96).

The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

