UMA (UMA) Tops One Day Volume of $25.35 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.37 or 0.00025769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $518.90 million and approximately $25.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00048909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00865905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,926,806 coins and its circulating supply is 61,994,154 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

