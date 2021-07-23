Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP Sells $10,336.68 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $10,336.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 54,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,822. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

