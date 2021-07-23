Unido EP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297,490.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $297,490.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 159.5% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.19 or 1.00310260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

